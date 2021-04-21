Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that Greece and Turkey have reached an agreement in respect of the fourth round for meetings regarding “confidence-building measures”
In the statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of National Defence of Turkey and Greece have reached an agreement on performing the fourth round of meetings on confidence-building measures. The date and other details of the planned meeting will be determined in the near future.
Source : TRNC Public Information Office
Categories: News
