Dr. Turgay Avcı has been appointed as the President of YÖDAK

President Ersin Tatar appointed Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı as the President of the Higher Education Planning, Accreditation and Coordination Council (YÖDAK) for a period of 4 years from yesterday (19.4.21) referring to the authority given to him in Article 8 of the TRNC Higher Education Law.

According to the statement made by the Presidency, President Tatar wished Turgay Avcı success in his mission and wished YÖDAK to succeed to better positions in the future.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office