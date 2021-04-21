Ersan Saner: “Our aim is to vaccinate 60%-70% of our people”

TRNC Prime Minister Saner: “Our aim is to vaccinate 60-70 percent of our people as soon as possible”

Turkey has sent 40,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine to the TRNC within the framework of the struggle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner made the following evaluations:

“40,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine, which will give a new impetus to our struggle with the Coronavirus pandemic, have been received from Turkey in the early hours of today (20th April). Despite all the difficulties in acquiring the vaccine, Turkey supplied 40,000 more doses of vaccine by taking into account the value given to the Turkish Cypriot people. Thus, the total amount of vaccine sent to our country from the motherland Turkey has reached 140,000. I would like to thank Motherland Turkey on behalf of our people and my Government for their positive approach to our request and support on this issue.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office