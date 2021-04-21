BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

REGULATION CHANGES – 19TH TO 26TH APRIL

CURFEW BROUGHT FORWARD TO 9pm.

The curfew will be continued, except for meeting essential needs, between the hours of 21:00 and 05:00 from Monday to Saturday, and from 21:00 on Saturday to 05:00 on Monday.

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 20:00.

Retail and merchandising services, restaurants and all services/sectors that are not specified as closed will serve between 10:00 and 20:00.(Monday – Friday)

SATURDAYS

It has been decided that restaurants, cafes, patisseries, taverns, barbers, hairdressers, tattoo parlours, coffee shops, coffee houses, cafeterias, betting shops, clubs, indoor sports halls (fitness), retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed can serve until 18:00.

It has been decided that if cases increase at the same rate until April 21, 2021, the above sectors will be closed on Saturdays and restaurants, cafes, patisseries, and taverns will only provide a takeaway service.

SUNDAYS

All businesses and activities will be closed on Sundays, except for pharmacies, bakeries, petrol stations, and agriculture and animal husbandry, and related industrial enterprises and activities.

Other regulations continue unchanged at present.

HOME QUARANTINE

As we have received numerous questions regarding different aspects of the introduction of the new Home Quarantine system we have requested clarification from the Health Ministry but as yet have not received the answers!

Once we receive any further information we will circulate this to you.

PCR TESTS FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

There are some changes to PCR tests which are required for international travel. Results will no longer be emailed to the individual but must be collected from the test centre as they are required to be signed and stamped.

Recent examples show the Near East Hospital at Karakum are charging 120tl per test.

VACCINATION PROGRAM

We are aware from members information that the vaccination has been resumed using the online registration system.

The Ministry of Health has released the following most frequently asked questions and answers in relation to the current vaccination program.

Frequently asked Questions and Answers

Q – Can I change the brand of vaccine given to me with the brand I want?

A – People who do not go to their appointment because they do not want the vaccine brand will be given a new appointment when the new vaccine is available. But the waiting time for this is not clear.

Q – What can people who miss their appointment and who cannot go?

A – People who cannot go on the day of the appointment due to illness or any reason can call the call centre and change their appointment date to the appropriate day.

Q – How will patients with serious chronic diseases be vaccinated?

A – Vaccination of people aged 55 and over with serious chronic diseases continues in line with their application to the website asbilgisistemi.com. People under the age of 55 with serious chronic diseases can be vaccinated after completion. Vaccination appointments will be notified by SMS message in line with the appointment requests they have made through the vaccine information system. Individuals with chronic diseases do not need to come to the ministry of health and bring a document.

Q – Should people who have had Covid-19 disease be vaccinated?

A – Healthcare workers can make vaccination appointment requests from the vaccine information system for an appointment after one-month, other people 3 to 6 months after they have had the disease.

Q – Could be vaccinated at the same time as my wife?

A – An appointment will be given to each individual according to the age criteria and severe chronic disease application. It is not possible to request an appointment from the spouse status.

Q – Can people aged 60-65 and over, who are not citizens and who do not have a residence permit, be vaccinated?

A – If these people have stayed here for more than three months because they are in the high-risk group and cannot return to their country, they can apply for vaccination via asbilgisistemi.com.

Q – If I go abroad, can I get vaccinated immediately?

A – Vaccinations are made according to age criteria.

Q – I have had my first vaccination abroad. Can I have my second vaccination here?

A – The person can make an appointment with the Covid vaccination counselling centre in order to have the 2nd dose vaccine here if there is a mandatory situation that requires the person to present the vaccination card and to be here on the second vaccination date (05469901313).

Q – Is it inconvenient to get vaccinated because of my chronic diseases?

A – If your doctor has indicated that it is okay for you to be vaccinated, you can apply for a vaccination appointment.

Q – Is it compulsory to be vaccinated, what if I am not?

A – It is not necessary to be vaccinated, but it is important that people who are vaccinated are vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the disease in the society.

Q – Are the vaccines used in the vaccination program safe?

A – Ensuring the safety and quality of vaccines is one of the highest priorities of the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO works closely with national authorities to ensure the development and implementation of global norms and standards to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The process of developing COVID vaccines is quickly monitored while maintaining the highest standards: countries do not permit use until COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective. There are many strict protection measures to help ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

Like all vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines go through a rigorous, multi-step testing process, including large (phase III) trials involving tens of thousands of people. These trials, which included certain groups at high risk for COVID-19 (certain groups such as pregnant and breastfeeding women were not included in vaccine trials), were specifically designed to identify any common side effects or other safety concerns.

When a clinical trial shows that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, WHO conducts a series of independent reviews of efficacy and safety evidence, including regulatory review and approval in the country where the vaccine was produced for prequalification, before evaluating a vaccine product. Part of this process includes a review of all safety evidence made by the Global Vaccine Safety Advisory Committee. A team of external experts gathered by WHO collectively analyses results from clinical trials, together with evidence regarding the disease, affected age groups, risk factors for the disease, and other information. This team determines whether and how vaccines should be used.

Authorities in countries decide whether vaccines will be approved for national use and develop policies on how vaccines will be used in their home country according to WHO recommendations.

Once a COVID-19 vaccine is in place, WHO supports working with vaccine manufacturers, health authorities in each country and other partners to continuously monitor any safety concerns. In this sense, the undesirable effects after the notified vaccine are meticulously evaluated and stopped if any side effects that require the vaccine to be stopped are detected.



IMMIGRATION OFFICES AT MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR CLOSED

Due to a positive-19 News round-up-test of an employee of the Ministry of the Interior ALL of its offices in Lefkosa are closed until further notice.

We will make an announcement once they reopen.

If you have made an appointment to attend the Immigration Department or the PTP office this week, we advise you to re-apply using the online system for another appointment next week.

