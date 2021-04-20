Tourism Workers Initiative visit Minister Fikri Ataoğlu

Fikri Ataoğlu, Minister of Tourism and Environment, received and met the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Workers Initiative.

It was stated that the Board of Tourism Workers Initiative, headed by Chairman Fuat Neşe, made this visit to thank the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, for his sincere interest and well-intentioned approach to tourism workers.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, receiving the Chairman and members of the Tourism Workers Initiative, stated that tourism is one of the most affected sectors in the country due to the pandemic, so it is a fact that tourism workers have experienced a very difficult process.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that they decided to start with the closed circuit tourism model, which is the first step of the tourism initiative, without ignoring public health, and with this decision they aimed that some of the tourism workers who have not been able to work for more than 1 year and were in a difficult situation will now have the opportunity to work.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu pointed out that their goals are the tourism initiative they plan to implement for May and June, taking into account the pandemic conditions in the country and the point the country has reached in vaccination, and in order for this to be successful, the management and employees of the hotels included in the closed circuit tourism model, will be able to fully comply with the specified criteria.

Fuat Neşe, Chairman of Tourism Workers Initiative, also thanked Minister Ataoğlu for his sincere effort and well-intentioned approach on behalf of tourism workers and said, “Only the Minister of Tourism Fikri Ataoğlu has protected us” and added that as tourism employees, they are ready to contribute to the tourism initiative that Tourism Minister Fikri Ataoğlu targets for May and June, included in the closed circuit tourism model. He stated that they will demonstrate all the supervision and support required for hotel staff to comply with the criteria.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment.