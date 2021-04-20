Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited ARUCAD on World Art Day

The Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü, together with a delegation of some Assembly members and Art Consultants, visited the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) on 15th April – World Art Day.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Sinan Arkın and Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi received Güngördü and his delegation to celebrate World Art Day and received gifts of publications from Girne Municipality for the ARUCAD Library on this important day.

Güngördü stated that they wanted to celebrate the World Art Day by visiting ARUCAD, the only university in our island and our region focused on art, design and communication, on this important day. Güngördü said “Functions are also very important for streets, people, places and spaces. Therefore, it is obvious that you, as a group, add a serious value to the region, Girne and our country. We also dream of establishing a new City Museum in the city. We have come a good way with this. We are working with a good team that designed the museums of the Koç and Sabancı Group in Istanbul,”

ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Sinan Arkın said : “Thank you for the visit on this special day. As ARUCAD we continue to expand our university in Girne City Centre. Our aim is to change the face of the country and the region with the work we will produce by integrating your city with art and design.”

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi informed about the future of ARUCAD and said, “Culture and art is an indispensable part of our lives in every sense. ARUCAD is the only university in our island and in our region, established entirely with an artistic focus. The goal that our founder Erbil Arkın showed us is to become one of the leading universities in the world without losing our focus on art-design-communication. Our only new faculty idea in the coming years is the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts. ARUCAD will continue to stay in the boutique university model and continue to strengthen its departments. This is our medium level growth plan.”

The delegation, which came under the leadership of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, ended the visit by giving gifts of the books of the works selected in the International Olive Cartoon Contest to the ARUCAD Library.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)