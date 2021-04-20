Tatar: “A new political consensus has been improved with Turkey”

President Ersin Tatar stated that a new political consensus has been improved with Turkey, a solution is no longer possible on the basis of a federation and noted that there is no hope with this conjuncture and understanding in the framework of an agreement.

Stating that an agreement might be possible based on sovereign equality, living side by side, separate, sovereign and independent states with cooperation and also permanent, comprehensive and sustainable agreement in Cyprus, President Tatar said that they developed this policy with Turkey in a consensus.

President Ersin Tatar and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference.

Expressing pleasure for Çavuşoğlu’s visit to the TRNC, Tatar said that the final touch has been done ahead of Geneva and added that new political development in Cyprus has been developed.

Drawing attention to the efforts, devotion, and sacrifice for an agreement on the basis of a federation for years, President Tatar reminded that this meeting process dates back to 1968.

Indicating that the process that started in 1968 between the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş and the Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Glafkos Klerides continued until 1974, after the Peace Operation, and the Cyprus Turkish Federated State established, and during the 1977-79 High-Level Agreements continued, Tatar pointed out that various meetings have been held on the basis of federalism adding that the negotiation process continued with the events experienced before the Annan Plan and after Annan Plan in recent years and the meetings carried out in Crans Montana in 2017.

President Tatar emphasised that in order to reach an agreement in Crans Montana with the Greek Cypriot side, the Turkish Cypriot side worked through 11 days of meetings involving all kinds of goodwill indicators but no result was achieved, because of the stance of the Greek Cypriot side, which is known all over the world.

Stating that even though the two leaders were sitting at the negotiating table within the framework of the goodwill of the United Nations, President Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot side continued on its way as the Republic of Cyprus when they left the table. President Tatar added: “Unfortunately, we continue on our way in isolation and with restrictions.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office