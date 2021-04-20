“Delivery” (Teslimat) film in Columbus, America’s oldest festival

The Turkish Cypriot short film “Delivery” entered the official selection of the “Columbus International Film and Animation Festival”, the oldest in the USA and the longest-running festival in North America.

“Delivery” directed by Doğuş Özokutan, succeeded to be one of the 16 finalist films in the international short film competition of the 69th festival which was held on 17-18 April this year.

Since its world premiere in November 2020, “Delivery” has entered the official selection of 10 international festivals and won the “Audience Award” from Italy.

This festival screening will be Delivery’s third screening in the US and its second in the state of Ohio. Delivery was recently shown at the 45th Cleveland International Film Festival in Ohio state.

The leading man of “Delivery”, İzel Seylani, brings a different perspective to the refugee drama. The film tells the story of a driver who believes that the only way to pay for his daughter’s surgery is to transport a group of refugees in a refrigerated truck.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office