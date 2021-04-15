Cooperation Protocol signed between Girne Municipality and ARUCAD

A protocol has been signed between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University and Girne Municipality for permission to use the social areas of Girne Municipality.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the cooperation protocol is based on Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), being permitted to use a small indoor amphitheater, 4 tennis courts, 1 basketball court located in the chamber theater building belonging to the Municipality between April 2, 2021 and April 2, 2022. It is reported that they can use the Girne Art Gallery and the Amphitheater provided that they notify the Municipality 15 days in advance. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman Asst. Assoc. Dr. Sinan Arkın and ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi attended the signing of the protocol.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said; “Universities in Girne have made various contributions to the city recently. ARUCAD is an institution that is important for us, its artistic aspect is predominant and that adds value to the city from a different point in this context. I thank the university for such a cooperation and I express my full belief that this cooperation will increase and develop.

The whole world is facing a dangerous pandemic. We will overcome this pandemic in the best way possible. As long as we continue our work in the ways that scientists recommend, let’s not go out of their way. I would like to thank you again and again, I emphasise that we will meet with our students and teachers on healthy days and we will do great things together with ARUCAD University”.

ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman Asst. Assoc. Dr. Sinan Arkın said; “Our aim is to contribute to the development of the region by expanding our university in Girne City Center. We are working to make all the contributions we can make to our city in terms of art and design. Cooperation programs with our Municipality are very important to us. I would like to thank Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and his team for sharing the use of social and cultural facilities in which the Municipality has invested heavily ”.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said; “First of all, I would like to thank Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü very much. Being intertwined with the city has been one of our most important visions since the day we were founded as ARUCAD. We feel that we have accomplished this with the warm behavior of the Girne Mayor and we work together with our artists, academics and students to achieve many projects while being intertwined with the city of Girne,”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality