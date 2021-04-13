Mosques in Girne disinfected against COVID-19 before Ramadan

The teams affiliated to the Girne Municipality Health Branch, using disinfectant substances, treated the Nurettin Ersin Paşa Mosque, Yazıcızade Mosque, Ağa Cafer Paşa Mosque, Doğanköy Mosque, Ozanköy Mosque, Karaoğlanoğlu Mosque and Zeytinlik Mosque.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: Drawing attention to the importance of using one-third of closed areas in public places of worship within the framework of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, paying attention to masks, social distance and hygiene, ventilating the environment to ensure clean air flow and recording the entrances. noted that all measures were taken as a municipality.

Güngördü: “In the month of Ramadan, which will begin tomorrow (13th April), we all have duties. During the Covid-19 outbreak, we need to pay attention to our social distance and hygiene rules in our iftar and prayers. With these feelings and thoughts, I wish all our citizens health, happiness, peace and blessings during the month of Ramadan ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality