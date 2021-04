TRNC Presidential Spokesperson Dr. Berna Çelik Doğruyol stated that President Ersin Tatar continues to give briefing in respect of the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva.

According to the statement of Doğruyol, Tatar met with former Foreign Affairs Ministers Kutlay Erk, Özdil Nami, Emine Çolak and Kudret Özersay and during the meeting, views were exchanged.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office