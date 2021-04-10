Sennaroğlu received the OIC Youth Forum

Speaker of the Assembly, Önder Sennaroğlu, received the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum delegation. Sennaroğlu pointed out that the relationship between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is very close.

Stating that OIC is the second largest organisation of the world following the United Nations, Sennaroğlu underlined the importance of the OIC for the TRNC and said that for lifting the unjust isolations on the TRNC they believe that OIC will make great effort in the near future.

Sennaroğlu also noted that the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum has a very important role in the cooperation of the youth of the member countries and stated his belief that the Turkish Cypriot youth will gain the stature in the world that it deserves.

Yusuf Sönmez the director of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum delegation expressed his pleasure at being in the TRNC, which is an observer member of the OIC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office