President Ersin Tatar condolences on the death of Prince Philip

We have received the following statement from the Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) which we are sharing.

President Ersin Tatar has issued a statement expressing his condolences following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The statement reads:

“It is with great sorrow that we have learned, following the message from Her Majesty The Queen, that her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died.

Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family, and the people of the UK who are mourning this great loss”.