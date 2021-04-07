Tourism Supreme Council meeting held to determine forward plan

Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, met with tourism sector representatives regarding the 12th April tourism plan to ensure that the “Closed Circuit” tourism model is opened in the safest way under pandemic conditions.

The Tourism Supreme Council, which held its first meeting last week, held its second meeting today (6th April) under the presidency of the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, with the agenda of discussing the measures to be taken for the re-activation of tourism, the most important sector of the country’s economy, taking into account public health.

The Tourism Supreme Board meeting with the agenda of 12th April “Closed Circuit” tourism initiative was held with the participation of Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers Association (KITOB), Cyprus Turkish Travel Agencies Association (KITSAB), Cyprus Turkish Guides Association (KIT-REB), Cyprus Turkish Restaurant Association (RES-BİR), Casino Operators Association, the President and members of the Association of Public Vehicle Operators (KAR-İŞ), the Cyprus Turkish Public Transport Association and the Eco Agro Tourism Cooperative. Northern Cyprus Turkcell officials also attended to inform the board about smart wristbands.

In his speech at the meeting, Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu stated that they held the meeting to determine the criteria of the “closed circuit” tourism model that will be launched as of 12th April, in order to ensure that tourism is re-mobilized by considering public health at the highest level.

Minister Ataoğlu said, “We are starting” closed circuit “tourism activities on 12th April by determining criteria suitable for pandemic conditions, without ignoring the public health”, and taking the opinion of the sector as a whole and the criteria to be determined, he stated that they were determined to start.

In the meeting, a presentation was also made by Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell officials about the smart wristbands planned to be used in the “closed circuit” tourism model.

Tourism Supreme Council recommendations will be forwarded to the Health Supreme Council

In his statement regarding the meeting, Minister Ataoğlu stated that the recommendations of the sector representatives regarding the opening will be conveyed to the Supreme Council of Health and that the criteria and measures related to the “closed circuit” tourism model will be announced to the public.

Fikri Ataoğlu, Minister of Tourism and Environment, held another meeting with KITOB, CIB and KITSAB officials in order to determine the hotels and accommodation facilities that will be included in the “closed circuit” tourism model after the Tourism Supreme Council meeting. It was also stated that the decisions to be taken at the meeting will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment