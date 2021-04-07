Levent College hosted an online seminar on youth rights

A seminar, where the rights of young people were discussed, was held online moderated and hosted by Levent College. The guest of the seminar was Cyprus International University Faculty of Law lecturer Assoc. Dr. Şölen Külahçı.

Looking at the phase between childhood and adulthood, Levent College students were very interested in learning about their rights. Külahçı explained that in the TRNC legislation, everyone who has not reached the age of 18 is considered a child and that children’s rights are protected by the Law No. 06/1996 on Approval of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He stated that this law ensures that the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by the United Nations, is exactly implemented in the TRNC. He stated that children’s rights are recognised for every child, regardless of age, race, gender, financial status or place of birth. He underlined that the main children’s rights are the right to a healthy life, the right to education, the right to form an association, to have a say in matters related to one’s self, the right to register and name, citizenship, and the right to know and be cared for by their parents as much as possible. In parallel, he said, states are under an obligation to respect all rights of protection, including the child’s identity, nationality, name and family ties, and not to intervene in these matters illegally.

In the seminar, which continued with the questions and opinions of the students, the most curious rights of the participants were the right to form an association and to have a say in matters related to themselves. In particular, they raised questions about how and in what way children’s associations could be established.

In addition, Assoc. Dr. Şölen Külahçı touched upon the issue of quality in education and explained the accreditation processes and accredited programs of the faculty. The seminar ended with advice to students who are planning to pursue higher education in the field of law.

Source (Turkish): Levent College