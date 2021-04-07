ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi : message on World Health Day

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi issued a message on the occasion of the World Health Day.

Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said “We understood once again how precious health is in human life due to the coronavirus pandemic that affected the whole world in 2020. Our world and our country are going through a difficult period due to the coronavirus pandemic. What we need to do in such difficult times is to act together as a society and to fulfill all our individual responsibilities in the fight against Covid-19. In the fight against this pandemic, the responsibility of our doctors and healthcare professionals who serve at the forefront at the cost of risking their lives is great, we can never repay them ”.

Vehbi added “Undoubtedly, healthy individuals play an important role in the formation of a healthy society. Health is a human right; everyone should have the knowledge and services they need to take care of their health and the well-being of their families. On the occasion of 7th April World Health Day, I wish all our patients urgent healing and wish healthier days for humanity. I wish the continued success of our healthcare professionals who work devotedly to support public health ”.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)