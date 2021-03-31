Tourism activities will start as “closed-circuit” on 12th April

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu announced that “closed-circuit” tourism activities will start on Monday, 12th April 2021 within the scope of the conditions and measures determined as a result of the meetings with the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee of the Ministry of Health.

Making a written statement, Minister Ataoğlu announced the criteria and measures determined for “closed-circuit” tourism activities, including charter and scheduled flights, as of 12th April. Accordingly, closed-circuit tourism activities will be valid for charter and scheduled flights and the tourists who will enter the country will submit double negative PCR test results.

Hotel reservations will be made through agencies. Tourists coming to the TRNC will not be allowed to go beyond the accommodation facilities they have reserved through agencies and they will have electronic wristbands which have been developed by, and will be controlled through, North Cyprus Turkcell.

Employees of tourism accommodation facilities that will be included in the “closed circuit” tourism model will not be allowed to go out of the facility, and no one from the outside will be allowed to enter the tourism accommodation facility other than employees. Criminal sanctions will be imposed on those who act against the specified criteria and measures.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office