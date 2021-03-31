Tatar: Call for sovereign equality makes great impact in the world

President Ersin Tatar said “Our thesis on the basis of sovereign equality continues to make great impact in the world”. According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, Tatar gave an interview to Milliyet newspaper.

Expressing that Greek Cypriot side never gave up their dream of Enosis in Cyprus, Tatar said that even the British politician and former Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jack Straw gave a clear support for a two-state solution in Cyprus and this is the proof of our success of announcing our thesis in the world.

Stressing that he has taken some very important steps towards lifting of isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriots and preventing the obstacles in respect of the Turkish Cypriots living in the UK and for British citizens to visit North Cyprus as tourists, President Tatar said that he has been working very hard towards starting direct flights to North Cyprus. Adding that Jack Straw knows Cyprus very well and said that an agreement based on a federation was not possible in Cyprus, Tatar said that Straw also supports a solution based on sovereign equality with cooperation of two states in Cyprus.

Furthermore, mentioning the 5+UN Meeting to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April 2021, Tatar said that they will go to Geneva to open a new page and he stressed that, as the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed, this time it will be different.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office