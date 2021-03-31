Approval of the Geographical Registration of Hellim by the EU

The EU Commission’s Geographical Indications Agency and EU Permanent Committee on Food Safety and Standards approved the registration of Hellim as a protected designation of origin (PDO).

Accordingly, Hellim produced only in Cyprus with specified standards would be sold in the EU market under the name of Hellim or Halloumi or both.

In the written statement by the EU regarding the issue, it is indicated that Hellim could be produced separately with only goat or only sheep milk, with a mixture of goat and sheep milk and with a mixture of goat, sheep and cow milk. However it is stressed that the percentage of cow milk always has to be less than goat or sheep milk.

A private company called Bureau Veritas based in France will supervise compatibility of the Hellim produced in the TRNC to the set standards. The EU Agriculture Ministers are expected to come together and approve the mentioned text in the following days.

