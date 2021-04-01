Turkey’s National Security Council: 2 independent states essential

Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) : ‘For a permanent solution two independent states are essential’

Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) held a meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the Cyprus section of the statement made after the meeting, it was underlined that the latest situation reached in Cyprus was evaluated and that in respect of negotiations rather than following the nearly-half-a-century-old approach that ignored the existence of Turkish Cypriots on the island, discussing comprehensive and permanent solution formulas based on the realities in the island and the two independent states model is essential.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office