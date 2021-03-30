TRNC Presidency: The statement by EU Summit is not impartial

TRNC Presidency: “The statement of the EU Summit has once again shown that the EU cannot be impartial in matters related to the Cyprus problem, the island of Cyprus, or our region.”

In the statement made by the Presidency, regarding the statement made after the EU March summit, in the paragraphs on the Island of Cyprus and our region it clearly showed once again that the EU could not be impartial in matters related to the Cyprus issue, the island of Cyprus or our region, “This situation has once again confirmed the justification of our position that the EU cannot have a place within the scope of the informal 5+UN meeting to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office