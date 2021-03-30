Martyr Emine Rüstem Akansoy and her 4 children laid to rest

Emine Rüstem Akansoy and her 4 children, who were civilians slaughtered in the Muratağa Village massacre on 14 August 1974, were buried in a mass grave. The Martyrs identified by the studies of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus have been laid to rest at Muratağa –Sandallar Martyrdom.

Emine Rüstem Akansoy was a 36 year old mother and her children were 15 year old Sezin Rüstem Akansoy, 13 year old Mustafa Rüstem Akansoy, 12 year old Erbay Rüstem Akansoy and 8 year old Sibel Rüstem Akansoy.

On 20 July 1974 all men of fighting age of the Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar Villages were taken away as prisoners of war by EOKA and on 14 August 1974 when the second peace operation of Turkey to Cyprus started, 126 Turkish Cypriot civilians who were women, children and elderly people in the three villages were massacred. The civilians who were massacred and buried in the mass grave were aged between 16 days old and 95 years old.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office