Turkey condemns the Limassol mosque attack

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on the mosque in Limassol district in South Cyprus. In the statement made by the Ministry, it was stated “Such provocative actions, taken at a time when efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus issue have intensified, clearly will not help establish trust between the two sides,”

It was also stressed “Turkey joins the call by President Ersin Tatar to identify those behind the attack as soon as possible and to punish them”. Turkey also expects the incident to be followed with seriousness and attention to ensure that such “unacceptable” incidents will not happen again.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office