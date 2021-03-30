Goal achieved by Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club!

Goal Achieved! Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club has completed its Environmental Service Project!

Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club of the undistricted area of Cyprus participated in The Environmental Service Project Challenge 2020 and has been awarded ‘The European Lions Environmental Grant 2020’ by the European Lions Virtual Symposium with its highly successful ‘Afforestation Project’. The Mesarya Lions are happy and proud to complete a permanent environmental service activity by contributing to the new park project of the İnönü Municipality operating in Northern Cyprus.

The Lions Club of Mağusa Mesarya currently has started preparations for the renovation project of the State Hospital Thalassemia Health Center Laboratory at the Nicosia Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

The Mesarya Lions, who renovated the same health centre last year, decided to extend their contributions to Thalassemia Health Center. With the slow easing of the national lockdown in Northern Cyprus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mağusa Mesarya Lions would start income-generating activities together with the fundraising events.

Mağusa Mesarya, which was established in 2014, has been an independent and individual Lions club that has been actively providing community service since its foundation.