Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Reforestation Project

Due to the International Day of Forests, celebrated on 21st March each year, board members of Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan paid a visit to Tepebaşı-Kalkanlı where a devastating fire occurred in May 2020. Subsequent to the fire, Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan made two major donations to the State Forestry Department for the reforestation of the area and resultantly, 15 acres of land was allocated to the Club for tree planting.

At the helm of President of Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Anja Van Raam and Vice President Rahmi Özsan, the visiting committee consisting of board members Gültaç Özsan, Hakkı Müftüzade, Behiye Müftüzade, Ayten Benoit, and Ben Benoit, visited the area and made observations to see the current status.

They were assisted by State Forestry Department authorities and were informed on reforestation plans, alongside plans for providing bird nests to replace ones which were burnt during the fire. Before leaving the site, board members expressed special thanks to the State Forestry Department and emphasised that in accordance with the theme of the International Day of Forests for 2021 set by United Nations is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”, Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan will be continuing to work for the well-being of the environment as well as the well-being of the community in general.