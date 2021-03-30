Karaoğlanoğlu Cemetery cleaned by Girne Municipality

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, cleaning work has been carried out in Karaoğlanoğlu cemetery by the park and garden unit teams of the Municipality. The Municipality teams, who have carried out cleaning work without interruption during the pandemic period, stated that cleaning work will be carried out in all cemeteries in the city to make the cemetery visits more comfortable.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the Municipality’s responsibility area has expanded due to Covid-19, and pointed out that they are trying to fulfill their essential duties, and that all cemeteries within the borders of Girne Municipality will be cleaned within a program

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality