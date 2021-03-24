ARUCAD Production “CORONUS” at Toronto Animation Arts Festival

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) first production “CORONUS”, an animated short movie, directed and written by Arvin Medghalchi, who is a lecturer in the Visual Communications Design Department, has been chosen from 2,300 movies to compete in the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International (TAAFI) in Canada.

“CORONUS” tells the story of a man being chased by the virus itself, during an epidemic and quarantine. While watching, the viewers are in suspense at the thought of the story of the main character, is it just a trick or a game devised by his own mind? This ARUCAD production is written and directed by Arvin Medghalchi, a lecturer in the Visual Communications Design Department, along with Gianmarco Bozoglu, the composer.

Toronto Animation Arts Festival International (TAAFI), takes place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which is one of the leading centres of animation in North America to exhibit animation arts all around the world. The festival will take place from 24th to 27th March 2021. It can be accessed here: http://taafi.com

“CORONUS”, the winner of the Horror Movie Awards Film Festival in Canada, in the category of “Top Artistic Achievements”, continues to be exhibited in international festivals.

Who is Arvin Medghalchi?

He is a director and an illustrator from Iran. He has degrees in the branches of Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design and has over 15 years of experience in independent animated movie directing.

He is known for his stop-motion animations that have been exhibited in many international movie festivals and won awards. He has used many different techniques to get the best results in storytelling, which is one of his passions. He has been a lecturer in the Visual Communications Design Department of ARUCAD since 2017.