Güngördü attended Council of Europe sub committee meeting online

Girne Municipality, which is represented at the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress Administrative Affairs Committee meetings, participated in the 40th session and Administrative Committee meeting of the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress held online on 23-24 March.

In the meeting held online due to the global epidemic, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Cyprus Turkish Municipalities Union and Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar and the General Coordinator of the Union of Municipalities and Secretary of the International Delegation Hüseyin Köle were also present.

During the meeting the new President and Committee chairs of the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities were determined, together with the global effects and combat of the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthening local governments, what to do for a strong Europe and the goals of the new era.

Leendert Verbeek was elected President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü wished Verbeek’s Council Presidency to be beneficial and successful.

Noting that they are very excited to be represented in the Administrative Committee of the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that they aim to continue their representation physically, and wishing the pandemic to come to an end in the near future.

