President Tatar visited Erenköy to commemorate martyrs

President Ersin Tatar visited Erenköy yesterday (21 March 2021) to commemorate Erenköy martyrs and 1,571 young plants were planted which represents the date of the conquest of Cyprus by the Ottoman Empire in 1571.

Arriving at Erenköy by sea, President Tatar visited the Erenköy Martyrdom and signed the martyrdom special book. Giving a speech at the Martyrdom, Tatar said that Turkish Cypriot people struggled for existence in Erenköy and the Erenköy resistance has the same importance as the Çanakkale War where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and fellow fighters struggled for existence. Stressing that many Turkish Cypriot students around the world and also from Anatolia interrupted their education and fought heroically in Erenköy, Tatar underlined that the Erenköy martyrs contributed support to the cause for the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

Furthermore, stressing that thanks to the Erenköy resistance, a message was given to the world that there are two peoples in Cyprus who have the right to speak, Tatar pointed out that Turkey used its right of guarantee in 1974 to put into effect the Peace Operation, so today, the Turkish Cypriot people continue to live in these territories under their sovereignty with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Tatar also added that if an agreement is desired in Cyprus, it should be based on two sovereign equal states.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office