Mayor Güngördü’s message on Down Syndrome Day

21st March is Down Syndrome Awareness Day and a day where efforts in this area are concentrated, what can be done is discussed and these measures are implemented.

In 2011, the 21st March was declared as World Down Syndrome Awareness Day by the United Nations in order to raise awareness in society.

Down Syndrome is not a disease that needs to be treated, but a genetic difference. It should be known by everyone that these persons have their own interests and abilities and that they can develop these abilities if desired.

With these feelings and thoughts, I congratulate the 21st of March, World Day Down Syndrome, and I embrace all my brothers and sisters who are very happy to make a difference and be among us.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality