Erdoğan: ‘Realistic options for Cyprus issue should be discussed’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel via videoconference.

The Presidency Communications Directorate made a statement regarding the meeting and expressed that Turkey maintains and supports stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean despite the provocations and aggression of Athens and the Greek Cypriots.

Underlining that a formula for a solution must be found by the negotiations and dialogue, President Erdoğan said ‘Rather than dictating models proven to be ineffective to both sides on the island, realistic options for the Cyprus issue must be discussed.’ Also repeating his proposal for a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean Erdoğan pointed out that the EU should not allow Athens and the Greek Cypriots to abuse the EU summit on the pretext of “union solidarity.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office