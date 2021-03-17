Girne Municipality to have a new park

In the information given by Girne Municipality, with the cooperation of Girne Municipality and Denkay Başel Social Development Foundation, a protocol was signed for the construction of an unobstructed and natural life park that will allow children and Girne residents to breathe in the green area belonging to Girne Municipality on Salih Miroğlu Street. The budget of the project prepared by the Girne Municipality Urban Aesthetics branch will be financed by the Denkay Başel Social Development Foundation.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the project to be built in cooperation with the Municipality and the Foundation will be a good example and that the green area project, which will be named after Denkay Başel, the Special Education Teacher and School Principal who has devoted himself to Girne, will be a successful project. Güngördü expressed his gratitude to Başel Holding Chairman Burak Başel and Foundation President Barış Başel, who will ensure the financing of this project made by the Girne Municipality Urban Aesthetics Branch.

Başel Holding Chairman of the Board Burak Başel and Foundation President Barış Başel, who will meet all the expenses of the green area arrangement, have made a decision about the green area that is aimed to be organised with completely unimpeded and natural materials in a way that allows everyone access, and all Girne residents will be given this opportunity.

The green area, which is aimed to be completed in a short time within the scope of the protocol signed, will be named after Denkay Başel, who devotes himself to children with special needs, youth and with folklore and theater formations affiliated to the Municipality and the development of Girne.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality