Turkey’s guarantee and Armed Forces are sine qua non in Cyprus

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar issued a message for the 57th anniversary of the Baf resistance and pointed out that Turkey’s guarantee and Turkish Armed Forces are sine qua non in Cyprus.

In his message President Tatar stated that it is important to remember why the Greek Cypriots had unleashed a series of attacks on the Turkish quarter of Baf on 7th-9th March 1964 and expressed his gratitude to the Martyrs.

President Tatar added: ‘The Greek Cypriot Administration encouraged by the UN Security Council (UNSC) political and unjust resolution dated 4th March 1964 which recognised them as the “only legitimate government of Cyprus” condensed their attacks against Turkish Cypriots. Their main target was to disable the resistance of the Turkish Cypriots and to take Turkish Cypriots under their control as their minority. However the Turkish Cypriots in Baf put forward a major resistance against the attacks of Greek Cypriots who were supported with the Greek Regiment which was using heavy artillery. In Baf 13 Turkish Cypriot resistance fighters were martyred by the Greek Cypriot atrocities.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office