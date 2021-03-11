Girne food inspections and Covid-19 controls 25 Feb to 09 March

Girne Municipality Inspected in total 678 enterprises, with hygiene and Covid-19 Measures between 25 February and 09 March 2021, and 3 workplaces were closed.

In the information received from Girne Municipality, it was stated that a total of 678 workplaces were inspected in the audits carried out by the Girne Municipality Health Branch and City Police Security Unit teams between February 25 and March 09, 2021.

Girne Municipality inspected health and hygiene controls in food-related businesses to ensure that the cleaning of the general work areas and the hygiene and Covid measures are implemented with the hygiene measures and food safety elements of the working personnel being increased. In addition to the warnings given to enterprises to eliminate any detected nonconformities, in the detection of situations that endanger human health in the enterprise, closing penalties were imposed on the business.

Within the scope of the audits, 30 workplaces were notified of their deficiencies, 3 workplaces were sealed, 2 workplaces were not obeying the Covid-19 rules; a workplace was fined for not working in accordance with hygiene rules. 30 businesses with deficiencies were warned in writing, while 5 businesses were notified of a temporary closure, and 8 kilos of meat products not suitable for human consumption were seized from one business for disposal.

In these inspections carried out with the coordinated work of the Girne Municipality Health Department and the Zabita Police Department, the teams that make the necessary warnings in the first place impose various sanctions, including warning and closing the workplaces that do not comply.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü in a statement on the subject drew attention to the fact that the inspections, which are increasingly continuing in these days when new measures continue, are of great importance in the control of the pandemic process. Güngördü pointed out that the purpose of the controls is to protect the health of both the people of the region and the whole of society.

Güngördü said that the intensive health and police controls carried out by the Girne Municipality provide a good motivation to our tradesmen to act in accordance with the rules, as well as ensuring the safety of the health of our entire society.

“Rules Must Be Followed For Public Health”

Pointing out that all the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers in order to properly manage the pressures created not only with health but also economic difficulties due to the pandemic, Güngördü stated that the rules are necessary for the success of the pandemic process.

Güngördü said, “In this critical period, stopping the activities of businesses that do not pay attention to the essential rules is again for the health of the society. In order to successfully survive these difficult days, both businesses and individuals should carefully follow the mask, social distance and hygiene rules.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality