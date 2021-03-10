Tatar Special Representative Ergün Olgun met UN Special Envoy Lute

President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun met with UN Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute yesterday (9 March 2021).

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere. It was stated that the details of the 5+UN meeting was discussed during their meeting. Olgun said “ As it is known, the 5+UN meeting will be held to determine whether there is a common ground to start the negotiations or not”.

Furthermore, stressing that new creative ideas are needed to overcome the deadlock, Olgun said that the Turkish Cypriot side is making preparations in this way.

Olgun added “I expressed to the UN Special Envoy Lute that it is not possible to continue the process on that ground. The reason of the deadlock continuing for about 50 years is the hegemonic attitude of the Greek Cypriot side. I also expressed to Lute that the European Union’s participation in the meeting is impossible because the Greek Cypriot side is a member of the EU so the EU will not show a balanced and unbiased stance at the 5+UN meeting.

Special Representative Olgun also added that President Ersin Tatar will sincerely convey to the participants his new vision of a win-win with the goal of a fair, equal and sustainable reconciliation in the island of Cyprus at the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office