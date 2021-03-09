Girne Municipality refurbishments in the Girne Yukari district

Girne Municipality carried out road block paving, exterior repair and painting work in Şair Nedim Street, Meli Street and Kamil Paşa Street in the Upper Girne District within the refurbishment program.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, the study area is a protection zone and in this context, 1800 m2 of block paving was made in accordance with the surroundings, at the same time, the exterior repair and painting work of the houses was carried out in the region by the Girne Municipality Public Works Department. It was also informed that a landscape study in respect of the project will be initiated.

In his speech on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that efforts are being made to preserve our historical buildings and emphasised the importance of these structures to be available to future generations. Pointing out that the region of the Upper Girne District has buildings that should be protected in terms of culture, Güngördü noted that they have carried out the necessary work within the bounds of possibility.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality