Forest Recreation Area planned for Girne Municipality  

A protocol was signed between Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Nazım Çavuşoğlu for the purpose of constructing a 170-acre forest and recreation area in Ciklos, Girne.

Girne Municipality confirmed that following the approval of the preliminary project submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the protocol was signed. It was stated that the recreation area included in the preliminary project will be planned to be in harmony with nature, there will be a parking lot, tennis court, basketball court, sports equipment area, children’s playground area, walking tracks according to age categories, natural paths in the interior areas, bench seating, a viewing terrace and a cafeteria. At the same time, it was stated that in the recreation area, young people, especially children, can view nature and see Cyprus endemic plants, which they have learned about from nature books.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that the land owned by the Forestry Department was transferred to the Municipality with the signed protocol to create a beautiful area for the people of Girne and those living around Girne.

Stating that recreation areas are needed in Girne, Güngördü said, “Especially in this period, the need for people to wander in open spaces rather than indoor spaces is very important. He said, “Thank you very much to the Minister for approving the work we have carried out with the Forestry Department and we will create a beautiful place for the people of Girne.”

Güngördü stated that an area suitable for the city will be created in cooperation with the Forestry Department, and that the area will be considered as a walking and recreation area, trees suitable for the island’s vegetation will be planted within a certain program and children will be able to visit this place and get to know nature.

Minister Çavuşoğlu said that Girne is one of the most beautiful cities of TRNC. Drawing attention to the fact that it is one of the most highly built-up cities, he said that with the recreation area, a breathing place will be created for the people of Girne.

The Minister stated that Mayor Güngördü signed the protocol with the Forestry Department in order to support the work they carried out to create a walking area, social area and be in touch with nature. He stated that children will develop in a better way in the recreation area, and they will get to know nature, and adults can breathe.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that they will continue their support in this direction, wishing that this green area will set an example for other places and added “I believe that it will be a green area that will suit Girne,”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality