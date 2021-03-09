BRS News: Latest COVID-19 Restrictions

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS CHANGES

In brief

Restaurants, coffee shops etc will be allowed to serve from 10 th March – OUTSIDE ONLY

Travel between Girne and Lefkosa Districts allowed but other districts access and egress continues to be controlled by Police.

Only essential businesses are allowed to open on Saturdays as well as restaurant take away service.

Businesses remain closed on Sundays , except pharmacies and petrol stations.

In order to ensure the transfer of people who want to go abroad via Southern Cyprus, they will be able to go to Larnaca airport with time restrictions with the PCR tests carried out in the previous 24 hours.

Those whose driving licences have expired will be given an extension until 31st March.



MONDAY 8th MARCH UNTIL FRIDAY 12th MARCH

The curfew remains as a ‘Night Curfew’ between the hours of 9pm and 5am.

Food Markets will be open between 8am and 8pm

Retail and merchandising services will open between 10am and 8pm.

ESTABLISHMENTS THAT WILL REMAIN CLOSED:

Theatres and cinemas, performance centres, concert halls, engagement/wedding and birthdays halls, casinos, bars, taverns, coffeehouses, cafeterias, hookah cafes and halls, internet cafes, all kinds of game halls, indoor playgrounds, swimming pools, massage parlours, spas, indoor sports halls, open buffet restaurants, beauty salons, tattooists, open markets, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths, and saunas.

ESTABLISHMENTS THAT WILL NOW BE ALLOWED TO OPEN:

All businesses and activities that are not included above may be open under the conditions stated below.

Restaurants, cafes, buffets, sandwich shops, bagel sellers, etc. services will only be provided in the form of takeaways, online sales, and deliveries. Seating areas will now be used in these sectors. Takeaway/delivery services will be provided between 7am and 9pm.

FROM 10th MARCH

Restaurants, cafes, buffets, sandwich shops, bagel sellers, etc. services will be provided in the form of takeaways, online sales, and deliveries. Seating areas WILL be allowed to be used in these sectors. Takeaway/delivery services will be provided between 7am and 9pm.

Contactless sports and sports that are individual and open will begin.

There will be no trying on of products in the clothing industry.

Betting offices will be able to operate at the door without using seating areas.

In open businesses, the total number of customers and employees will be 1 person in a maximum of 5 m2.

In order to protect the social distance, these businesses will display information at entrances explaining the m2 areas and how many people can be in the business, including employees at any one time.

In addition, businesses that provide services will work on a staff rotation method or with reduced personnel.

People working in open sectors will repeat PCR tests every fifteen days.

INDIVIDUALS ARE ASKED TO MEET THEIR ESSENTIAL NEEDS FROM BUSINESSES CLOSEST TO THEIR RESIDENCE.

SATURDAY 13th MARCH

Markets, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies and open markets will be open on Saturday.

Also restaurants, cafes, buffets, sandwich shops, bagel sellers, etc. services will only be provided in the form of takeaways, online sales, and deliveries. Seating areas will not be used in these sectors. Takeaway/delivery services will be provided between 7am and 9pm.

(NB – Under previous regulations provided by the Police takeaways were allowed provided that the customer collecting is able to be at home before the curfew time of 8pm. After that only deliveries can be made up until 9pm. Please check with the outlet at the time of ordering which service they are providing.)

SUNDAY 14th MARCH

All businesses and activities will be closed on Sunday, except pharmacies, bakeries, and petrol stations.

ENTRY INTO TRNC

Following approaches to the TRNC Government, an amended Air Notam N0076-21 has now been issued, which no longer states, “Permanent Residency” simply Residency, which ensures that those members in possession of the old-style Residency Permits (pre-new online system) that state “Short Term Residency” should now be able to return to the TRNC, provided that the Permit is valid (not expired)

VACCINATION PROGRAM

Following a further delivery of vaccines the vaccination program for 1st injections will continue from Monday when a new ‘digital’ process will be introduced. Once we have the relevant information we will circulate it to our members.

HOME QUARANTINE

The Government have, since the failed GPS trial, been working with the two Mobile Telephone providers to look at a new workable system to use for ‘home quarantine’. The system will be able to determine where each individual is and alarm if someone ‘strays’ outside of the permitted zone. This will initially be by way of a fine (Approximately 22,000tl) but for a second offence/breach the punishment will be imprisonment.

