Oktay: “We will not tolerate unfair embargoes imposed on TRNC”

Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay held a joint press conference following the signing of Turkey-TRNC 2021 Economic and Monetary Cooperation Agreement. Speaking at the press conference, Oktay said “The agreement is a significant outcome of the close contact maintained with the TRNC.

Our main goal in this agreement is investments. Our aim is to contribute to the formation of a self-sufficient TRNC economy by strengthening the areas with a high multiplier effect in the TRNC”

Underlining that solidarity, sincerity and brotherhood comprise the basis of the agreement, Oktay said: “In many fields, we will provide support which is sustainable and which transforms the aspects that hamper and hinder society in the TRNC, and we have already determined these fields. The 2021 Turkey-TRNC Economic and Monetary Cooperation Agreement, with its investment-oriented structure, consists of actions that will strengthen the current infrastructure in especially transportation, communication, trade, industry and youth and sports as well as the field of local administrations”.

Oktay also added that the TRNC could no longer be made to suffer under unjust international embargoes and isolations. “Turkey, as a guarantor country will continue to do all it can for the peace, development and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people and the TRNC.

Touching upon the Cyprus Problem, the Turkish Vice President said Ankara’s position regarding the upcoming 5+UN meeting was clear, that the only way for a solution in Cyprus was a two-state model based on sovereign equality. Oktay also said that it was out of the question for the EU, one of the leading actors responsible for the deadlock on the Cyprus Problem, to take part in the informal meeting set to take place in late April. “There is very little or nothing the EU can bring to the table,” he said, adding that there was a full agreement with the TRNC on this issue. Oktay said that Turkey will continue its struggle until Turkish Cypriots are awarded their legitimate and just rights on the island. Regarding the issue of Maraş, Oktay said it was out of the question to take any steps on the issue and that the fenced-off city was part of TRNC soil. The Turkish Vice President said that the Greek Cypriot side had failed to reciprocate all efforts made in goodwill by the Turkish side for the past 45 years. He stated that the area from now on will be used for the welfare and benefit of the TRNC, its youth and future generations. “We will not abandon our vision for a two-state solution nor will we tolerate the unjust embargoes imposed on our Turkish Cypriot brethren,” Oktay said. The Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay concluded his remarks by stating that Turkey will continue to support the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people in all fields.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office