Saner : World countries have IMF, we don’t, yet we have Turkey

Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersan Saner, and Vice President of the Turkish Republic, Fuat Oktay, held a joint press conference on the ‘2021 Turkey-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement.’

Prime Minister Saner stated in the joint press conference: ‘It is clear that the negotiations have not been able to resolve the Cyprus issue. With the support of our motherland Turkey we conveyed that we are ready for a two-state settlement based on sovereign equality. I would like to share with the world that our main aim continues to be a two-state settlement based on sovereign equality. We are thankful to Turkey for the support they have provided to us. The world countries have IMF, we don’t, yet we have Turkey’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office