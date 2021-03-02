Ertuğruloğlu: Turkish Cypriots should not partner Greek Cypriots

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that in the event that a negotiation ground is not established towards a solution in Geneva on the basis of sovereign equality, we will decide how to proceed in Cyprus together with Turkey which is the heart of the security and interests of the Turkish nation in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ertuğruloğlu added “The only option for the Turkish Cypriots is not to be a partner of the Greek Cypriots”

In his interview with the Turkish News Agency (TAK), regarding his expectations about the 5+UN unofficial meeting planned to be held in April, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said that he does not expect to experience anything different from the processes that have been carried out in various ways in the past 50 years. Upon reminding the “loose federation” discussions of the Greek Cypriot side and the UN Secretary General’s statement “I am open to new ideas”, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said “I hope I’m wrong but I think that the Greek Cypriot side will not give up this advantageous position regarding its unjust EU membership and unjust treatment as the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ at the UN Security Council.”

Furthermore, Minister Ertuğruloğlu stressed that in the event that a common ground to start the negotiation process is not established in Geneva, we will decide what to do together with motherland Turkey. “The Cyprus issue is a national cause and not only the cause of the Turkish Cypriots”.

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also pointed out that the Turkish Cypriot side had been thrown out of the partnership by force of arms despite the fact that it was based on political equality, the Turkish Cypriot side has been negotiating for the goal of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on political equality for 52 years.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu said, “It is naive to aim at only political equality because the results of the 1960 Republic are obvious. Why would the Greek Cypriots say yes to such a partnership in their current position?”

Noting that demanding a more strong ground which the Greek Cypriot side cannot disrupt and if it does, both sides will be able to take part in the international community with their own status, and that this is only possible with sovereign equality, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said, “Therefore, our only option in life is not to be partners with the Greek Cypriots”.

Regarding the Maraş initiative, Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that it is not an initiative that affects any personal property, but that it will continue.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu said, “The important thing here is that Maraş will be opened under the Turkish Cypriot Administration. The Greek Cypriots can forget Maraş, which has always been proposed to them as a bargaining element in the negotiations. Those who now want to claim their property and live there will be allowed to come and live under the Turkish Cypriot Administration”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office