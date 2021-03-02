Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with Di Carlo and Lacroix

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held separate video-conference meetings with Rosemary Di Carlo, United Nations Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations, on 1 March 2021 and conveyed the views of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, prior to the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva between 27-29 April 2021.

During the meeting, Ertuğruloğlu stressed that as the United Nations Secretary-General correctly stated, the purpose of the meeting would be to determine whether common ground exists between the parties and added that the TRNC is ready to participate in the 5+UN informal meeting with goodwill and a constructive approach.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that this time should be different and a possible negotiation process entered into on the basis of sovereign equality of the two sides which would result in a sustainable and lasting settlement.

During his meeting with Lacroix, Minister Ertuğruloğlu also put on record the viewpoints of the TRNC regarding the operations of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in our country.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office