TRNC confirm new opening decisions begin from 1st March 2021

The Council of Ministers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are using the authority given to it by Article 2 of the Law on Curfew Chapter 156 in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), from 1.3.2021 at 5:00am to 8.3.2021 at 5:00am declared a partial curfew due to exceptional circumstances envisaged as the following.

The Partial Curfew which has been published in the official newspaper will be implemented as follows within the framework of the additional cautionary decisions and exceptions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee on Coronavirus (Covid-19) on 27 February, 2021 and decided to be implemented by the Ministry of Health:

Partial curfew between 9pm and 5am will be in place between 01.03.2021 to 05.03.2021. Partial curfew will be imposed from 5.00am on 06.03.2021 until 5.00am on 08.03.2021. Within the framework of the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee, Private sector employees who work in order to meet basic needs and employees who will perform essential services in for the public (police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defense, healthcare workers, etc.) are exempt from partial curfews, and partial curfew is imposed for other than these persons.

Criminal proceedings will be made against those who do not comply with this partial curfew within the framework of the legislation in force.

Additional Precautionary Decisions taken by the Ministry of Health are as follows;

Based on the previous gradual opening decisions, a reassessment was made by our Committee, and the following decisions were taken and the decisions taken were revised.

-As of 01.03.2021, all businesses and activities apart from supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies, restaurant delivery/takeaway services, agriculture, livestock and related industrial enterprises, will be closed on Saturdays.

-As of 01.03.2021, all businesses and activities, except for pharmacies, petrol stations and bakeries (production only) will be closed on Sundays.

From Monday-Friday

Markets will be open between 8 am and 8 pm. (Including Saturdays)

Retail and merchandising services (except supermarkets and workplaces supplying all sectors) will be open between 10 am and 8 pm.

Activities involving re-supplying open businesses, including taking orders and arranging shelves will be allowed. Orders, sales and distribution will be carried out between 8 am and 8 pm. Shelf stackers will be allowed to work after 8 pm.

Establishments that will remain closed:

– Theatres and cinemas, performance centres, concert halls, engagement-wedding halls, birthdays, religious prayer services, casinos, bars, taverns, coffeehouses, cafeterias, hookah cafes and halls, internet cafes, all kinds of game halls, indoor playgrounds, swimming pools, massage parlours, spas, indoor sports halls, open buffet restaurants, tattooists, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths and saunas.

Establishments that will remain open:

All businesses and activities that are not stated implicitly as being closed, may be open under the conditions stated below.

-Restaurants, cafes, buffets, sandwich shops, simit shop, etc. services will only be allowed to operate in the form of takeaway services, online sales and deliveries. Seating areas will remain closed in these sectors. Takeaway/delivery services will be provided between 07:00 and 21:00.

-There will be no trying on of garments in the ready-made clothing sector.

Open businesses will make arrangements that will limit the total number of customers and employees which must be one person per 5 m2 at a time. To maintain social distancing, these enterprises will be required to put up informative signs at entrances regarding the total number of customers and employees which can be allowed at any given time. Also, businesses that provide services will work on a rotational basis or with reduced personnel. Personnel in open sectors will repeat PCR tests every fifteen days. Open sectors will be inspected by District Police Boards. Sectors or businesses, which are determined to have violated the rules will be shut down. The businesses will sign a written contract and in the case of the violation of the rules of the contract the businesses will be shut down. Individuals are required to meet their essential or basic needs from businesses closest to their residence.

Institutions that will remain open:

Essential services including health professionals and staff working at the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, district security boards, Customs, the Central Prison, BRTK, TAK, TÜK, KIBTEK, Dairy Products Board, press members and / yellow press cardholders, essential services staff at public universities, will be able to work at full capacity.

The personnel deemed essential to work in public offices, departments and institutions affiliated with the ministries listed above will continue their duties as determined by their chief superiors. In order not to interrupt all services at airports and seaports, these institutions will operate with minimum personnel.

1-Since the prevalence of infection is less in Lefke-Güzelyurt-İskele-Gazimağusa districts and to prevent the spread of infection to these districts, it has been deemed appropriate that the passage from Lefkoşa and Girne districts to the above-mentioned districts are controlled by the District Police Boards.

2-All institutions and businesses are required to record temperatures at the entrances, to comply with the social distancing rules, use markings to maintain social distancing and to apply hygiene and disinfection conditions both inside the workplace and at entrances and exits. It is the business’s responsibility to implement these measures.

3-There will be no face-to-face or in-class education (including private lessons and course activities) at public and private schools, all pre-school, primary and secondary education until 8th March 2021. Schools will continue with online education. In consideration of the prevalence of the epidemic within the community and the curfew in place, it has been decided to suspend education centres for persons with special needs. However, to accommodate the needs of those working in open sectors, day-care centres will be allowed to operate.

4-It has been deemed appropriate for people residing in the TRNC but receiving medical treatment in South Cyprus, to cross for daily visits without quarantine as long as they document their appointments at the crossing points. The patient and their attendant (if necessary) will be required to submit a negative PCR test result carried out within the last 3 days. Also, patients and companions returning to the TRNC following their treatment should repeat their PCR tests on the seventh and fourteenth days of their return and submit the results to the Ministry of Health.

5-It has been deemed appropriate for people residing in South Cyprus but receiving treatment in the TRNC, to cross for daily visits without quarantine as long as they present proof of their appointments and a valid PCR test carried out within the last 72 hours.

6-Within the scope of the Green Line Regulation, it has been deemed appropriate for people who do contactless trade to carry out their transactions without quarantine, provided that they obtain permission from the district security boards.

7-It has been deemed appropriate for ambulances to pass through the Yeşilırmak crossing point without the need for quarantine. All other individuals are subject to quarantine.

8-People residing and working in Pile will be exempt from quarantine or will be allowed to cross daily provided that they submit their negative PCR test results carried out in the last seven days. Employees of sectors that supply basic commodities and services to businesses in Pile will be allowed to cross for daily visits provided they present a valid PCR test carried out in the last 24 hours.

9-Individuals working for the UN, EU, the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) or UN peacekeepers are exempt from quarantine provided that they submit a negative PCR test result carried out within the last seven days.

10-Only TRNC citizens and permanent residents who travelled from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark and South Africa in the last 14 days are allowed entry into the country, provided that they remain in state-monitored quarantine for 14 days.

11- Funerals will be held with the participation of first-degree relatives only.

12-Persons residing in the TRNC and working in South Cyprus or vice versa will be able to cross daily without quarantine, provided that they submit a valid PCR test carried out within the last 3 days.

13- It has been deemed appropriate for people residing in Beyarmudu to cross daily without quarantine to carry out livestock and agricultural activities in the UN buffer zone and base area.

14-Within the framework of decisions to gradually lift restrictions, staff working at barbershops, hairdressers and beauty parlours will be required to carry out PCR tests up to 03.03.2021. These businesses will be allowed to resume operations as of 04.03.2021.

15-Open-air markets and bazaars will be allowed to operate as of 01.03.2021 within the scope of health protocols and guidelines. All open-air markets will be required to operate within the framework of the rules declared to them. Stall owners or personnel will be required to undergo screening at PCR testing centres to be announced. Stall owners will also have to sign consent forms and will be subject to legal prosecution if they fail to comply with the guidelines set.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office