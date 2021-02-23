Turkish Cypriot people still subjected to embargoes and isolation

Çavuşoğlu : “The Turkish Cypriot people continue to be subject to inhumane embargoes and unjust isolation”

Republic of Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu addressed the High Level Section of the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council via video conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also touched on the Cyprus issue in his speech. Emphasising that despite making every effort for a solution, the Turkish Cypriot people continue to be subjected to inhumane embargoes and unjust isolation, Çavuşoğlu said, “Despite these pressures, the Turkish Cypriots have their own state which is functioning as a living democracy.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office