Intense activities during one week’s PCR testing in Girne

Conducted by the Ministry of Health, PCR Tests with the support of Girne Municipality Teams received great Interest at the weekend.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, at the weekend, with the support of the Ministry of Health personnel and the Girne Municipality teams, PCR tests were carried out trouble-free and with great care at the Leymosun Culture House belonging to the Girne Municipality on Fazıl Küçük Boulevard on the New Harbour Road.

It was reported that 704 people were tested on Saturday 20th February and 790 people in total on Sunday 21st February until 15:00 at the Leymosun Culture House, which had been taking place every day during the week (including Saturday-Sunday) between 8.00 and 15.30.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject; “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PCR tests are continuing in the Culture House of Leymos with the cooperation of the Ministry and the Municipality, in these important studies carried out by the Ministry of Health. With the last decision of the Council of Ministers, many businesses will be opened as of Monday 22nd February. “The number of tests carried out yesterday is 700, and there was a huge density here in the morning hours.”

Güngördü noted that the tests continue and, as a result, they provide a great service in increasing the number of tests, which is an important point for the society.

As a result of these collaborations, Güngördü emphasised that everyone should pay more attention to wearing masks, social distance and hygiene rules, especially because of the businesses to be opened at weekends.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality