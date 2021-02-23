Survey, Restoration and Rehabilitation of old Girne Harbour

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality and the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Antiquities, and Planning Construction Department, surveying, restoration and rehabilitation work has started for all buildings with a skyline to the harbour at the Girne Antique Harbour.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, it was reported that the necessary work will be started according to the results of the archaeological experiment excavations made in 5 locations in order to understand the ground physiology, for the work to be started in the Girne Ancient Harbour, and the Urban Aesthetics Department of the Girne Municipality will play a major role in the construction of architectural projects.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the issue; “People sought aesthetic quality in the environments they created as well as in the buildings and, with this concern, they sought to regulate their environment.” Güngördü stated that the project they will carry out in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, Antiquities and Planning Construction Department will be a wealth to the public. He pointed out that the restoration, which is the necessity of bringing the buildings to the present day without deterioration, will be carried out as a result of long studies, and stated that it is of great importance to restore the Ancient Harbour, which has been neglected for various reasons, and that they work with all means in this context.

Güngördü stated that they see a positive understanding from the businesses and business owners in this region and that this is very important for them.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality