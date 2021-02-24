UK Parliamentarians congratulated Tatar on election as President

British Parliamentarians sent a congratulatory letter to President Ersin Tatar. According to the information given by the Presidency, in the letter sent with the signature of Lord Northbrook, Co-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group of All Parties – TRNC (APPG-TRNC), it was stated that they congratulated President Ersin Tatar on his election as President of the TRNC.

In the letter, the meeting held at Parliament during Tatar’s London visit where he talked about two-states on the basis of sovereign equality, was also mentioned. It was noted: “We will follow your two-state solution proposal with great interest”.

In his response to the letter, President Tatar expressed his satisfaction for the efforts of APPG-TRNC for standing against the inhuman isolations and injustice towards the Turkish Cypriot people for many years.

President Tatar noted the following in his letter:

“I give great importance to the continuation of coordinated lobbying activities in the UK and the search for new opportunities in trading and direct flights post-Brexit. During his visit to the island we also discussed these, and other issues, with the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

As the Turkish Cypriot side which is fully supported by Turkey we put forward that any sustainable and realistic solution in Cyprus should be based on the sovereign equality of two states living side by side in cooperation.”

In his letter, President Tatar mentioned that no solution was reached in the 2004 Annan Plan and in Crans Montana, Switzerland in 2017 and the Turkish Cypriot side had no fault in the on-going negotiations within the framework of the federal solution. Tatar added: “The federal solution negotiations are exhausted due to the irreconcilable and hegemonic desire of the Greek Cypriot side in not sharing power and prosperity with the Turkish Cypriot side.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office