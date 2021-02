Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersan Saner has announced changes in the TRNC cabinet. Minister of Health Ali Pilli has been replaced by Ünal Üstel. UBP Gazimağusa MP Resmiye Canaltay has been appointed as the Minister of Public Works and Transportation in place of Ünal Üstel.

The changes have been submitted to and approved by President Ersin Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office