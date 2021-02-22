 North Cyprus in Dubai Gulfood exhibition

Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Industry (TCCI) attended the Dubai Gulfood exhibition with 5 companies. According to the information from the TCCI the exhibition will be open until 25 February 2021.

Head of the TCCI Candan Avunduk mentioned that the Dubai Gulfood exhibition has been held since 1987 and TCCI has been attending the exhibition for 16 years. The exhibition has 5,000 participant firms and 97,000 people have visited the fair.

Avunduk stated that despite the global pandemic Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Industry attended the Dubai Gulfood exhibition in order to improve the exports and the economy of the country by creating networks with the foreign markets and Turkish Cypriot producers.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office