‘Future of Cyprus’ to be discussed at a webinar in the UK

‘The Future of Cyprus’ will be discussed at a webinar in the UK. The Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in UK (CTCA) and British Turkish Cypriot Association (BTCA) will be organising a webinar in coordination with the London School of Economics Turkish Think Tank Circle Foundation and hosted by the former United Kingdom (UK) Government Minister Brooks Newmark on Wednesday 24 February 2021.

As well as politicians, legal experts and academicians, Member of UK Parliament Sir lain Duncan Smith, Parliament Leader of Democratic Unionist Party and Member of UK Parliament Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, International Lawyer, Member of Queens Council and Cyprus Mail Columnist Alper Ali Rıza, Legal Advisor of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Presidency Negotiation Team and Member of the TRNC Parliament Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu, and Assistant to the President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ in 1963 Dr.Christian Heinze, will also attend the webinar as the speakers.

The webinar will be via Zoom and forthcoming Cyprus meetings, solution possibilities and 5+1 conference will be discussed and the questions of the audience will be answered. The webinar will be held in order to create a free discussion platform for internationally ignored Turkish Cypriots in the United Nations negotiations and beyond.

The details of the webinar are:

Topic: What kind of a future awaits Cyprus? Two States?, Federalism? Is recognition possible for the TRNC?

Date and Time: Wednesday 24th February 2021 – 7pm (UK time),

Registry: Zoom https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dqYM5rLZRXGwo_SxFu7PDw

Source : TRNC Public Information Office